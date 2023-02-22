Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah visits family of late Christian Atsu

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah (m)

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has become the latest club official to visit the family of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was accompanied to Christian Atsu's family house by David Obeng Nyarko, the Communications Director of Asante Kotoko.



The 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate joins a list of high-profile personalities who went to the house on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to pen down words of commiseration in the book of condolence opened for Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu's body arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday after it was recovered from the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.



The 31-year-old got trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week before he was found dead.

The family is yet to announce plans for the burial and funeral of the winger who was crowned best player at the 2015 AFCON.



