Asante Kotoko CEO can get backing of fans with right communication – Jerome Otchere

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Editor of the Kotoko Express Newspaper, Jerome Otchere, has said that the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah must as soon as possible get the supporters of the club on his side if he is to succeed in his new role.

According to Jerome Otchere who has seen different CEO's and administrations come and go, only a clear, concise message which details from Nana Yaw Amponsah will buy him some time from the demanding fans of the club.



Jerome in a media interview said Nana Yaw Amponsah will have to meet the fans and explain in detail how he plans to move the club forward.



"I don't anyone anywhere who can tell me that Nana Yaw is not the right person to lead the club. He's demonstrated competence and we all can attest to the kind of work he was doing at Phar Rangers. I have a lot of confidence that he can do the job so we should all support".

"To get the fans on his side, Nana Yaw and his management must clearly put out their plans and effectively communicate it and constantly engage the fans on all levels", he added



Jerome contends that once the fans are on the same boat as the former Phar Rangers chief, he will have their backing even in difficult times.



Jerome Otchere is beyond conviction that Nana Yaw Amponsah is the right man to lead the club at this particular time.

