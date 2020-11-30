Asante Kotoko, FC Nouadhibou share spoils

Kumasi Asante Kotoko played FC Nouadhibou in the CAF Champions League

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded their third draw of the season when they played FC Nouadhibou in the 2020 CAF Champions League at the Cheikha Boidiya stadium in Mauritania on Sunday, November 29.

Maxwell Konadu made few changes to the side that drew against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City a week ago. Kwame Baah started in poles.



The Porcupine Warriors drew the first blood of the game through Osman Ibrahim in the early stages of the game.



FC Nouadhibou came into the game stronger after going down and created decent chances in search of an equalizer. Kwame Baah made some saves to deny them.

Yusif Mubarik conceded a penalty when the ball hit his hands on the 22nd minutes. Tanji stepped up and converted nicely to draw them back into the game.



Asante Kotoko will now need a win to progress to the next stage of the competition.



Elsewhere at Obuasi, AshantiGold Sporting Club also drew goalless against Salitas in the CAF Confederation Cup and it will be all to play for in the return leg at Burkina Faso.