Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak GPL Valentine's Day clash postponed

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's 2020-21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) Week 14 and 15 fixtures have been postponed indefinitely, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced.

The much-anticipated Matchday 14 encounter between the two biggest clubs in the country has been postponed due to the Porcupines’ continental engagement.



Asante Kotoko will play the Algerian side on Sunday, 14 February 2021 in Accra before they travel to Setif for the 2nd leg one week later.



As a result, the match between Asante Kotoko and rivals Accra Hearts of Oak as well as King Faisal versus Asante Kotoko have been rescheduled.

Asante Kotoko's matchday 14 tie against Hearts of Oak will now come off on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Accra sports stadium.



Meanwhile, the Week 15 clash against King Faisal take place on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Ohene Ameyaw park in Techiman.