Asante Kotoko IMC settle outstanding salaries of former trainer Seydou Zerbo

Seydou Zerbo

The Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko has paid all outstanding salary owed to former trainer, Seydou Zerbo.

The Burkinabe trainer previously threatened to take his case to FIFA if the club fails to settle him for the termination of his contract in March 2023.



Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko parted ways with Seydou Zerbo by mutual consent, days after he returned to the club following a two-week bereavement leave to bury his 10-year-old son.



The Burkinabe tactician joined the Porcupine Warriors in August 2022 but was fired after being in charge for seven months.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Fox FM, Seydou Zerbo confirmed to have taken receipt of $9,0000 which clears out three months of salary from Asante Kotoko.



“I have now received all my money. They have paid my salaries for three months. I have checked my account and the money is in there.”



An elated Zerbo expressed gratitude to the club’s management and wished the team well.

“Now there is no issue again and I want to thank the management of the team for paying what is due me. I wish the club all the best and for the fans, I say thank you,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/ DAG