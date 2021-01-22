Asante Kotoko, Muniru Sulley mutually terminate contract

Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed that they have come to terms with former Midfielder Sulley Muniru to terminate his contract.

The former CFR Cluj Midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors three months ago ahead of the start of the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Both Muniru Sulley and Kotoko have agreed to terminate the contract prematurely with no financial obligations.



“We wish to announce to our lovely supporters and the general public that Asante Kotoko SC have mutually terminated their contract.



“It is significant to note that this termination does not come with any compensation both now and in the future. It is also important to state as a matter of fact that Muniru Sulley since joining the club was never paid any salary not signing fee.

“We wish to extend our best wishes to Muniru Sulley in his future endeavour,” Asante Kotoko said in a statement.



Muniru played key games for Kotoko including their CAF Champions League first leg against Al Hilal Omdurman and WAFA in the Ghana Premier League at Sogakope.



