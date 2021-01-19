Asante Kotoko, Southampton enter into partnership agreement

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a partnership agreement with Southampton.

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a partnership agreement with English Premier League outfit Southampton.

As part of the deal, the English club will help Asante Kotoko to develop their youth system by attending player development programs in the UK.



Southampton will also support the development of Asante Kotoko’s commercial and operational strategy through collaborating on key projects.



Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amposah said the deal will see Kotoko being run like Southampton in the future.



“This partnership enables us to plug Asante Kotoko into Southampton in such a way that Kotoko functions like Southampton. Kotoko would have everything Southampton has but to a level that reflects our different budgets”

“I believe that with the expertise and resources available at Southampton, we can tap into this and develop our setup to look and feel professional like Saints,” he said.



Mark Abrahams, Director of Business and Community Development commented: “During these challenging times we’re delighted to have agreed a long-term partnership to work with Asante Kotoko”.



He added “Nana Yaw has a clear vision for Asante Kotoko to be a self-sustainable football club both on and off the pitch. We look forward to working with him and his team to support their development.”