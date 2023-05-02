Asante Kotoko accident: Arrest all the management members - Saddick Adams tells Police

Asante Kotoko's bus was involved in accident in 2017

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, also known as Sports Obama, has called for the arrest of management members who oversaw the non-insurance for Asante Kotoko's bus, which was involved in a fatal accident in 2017.

Adams claimed that some club officials who were affected by the accident have not been compensated and been left to fund their medical bills themselves.



"All the leaders at Kotoko at the time of the accident have to be arrested. How can a club like Kotoko operate a bus without insurance? If this were in another country, the family members of the victims would be compensated greatly," Adams stated.



He added, "Any management member of Kotoko, be it a transport officer, should be arrested. They know the insurance law in Ghana, so if your bus got into an accident and people lost their lives and others have been bedridden after six years, then they should be arrested."



In July 2017, the team bus of Asante Kotoko was involved in a tragic accident on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road.

The accident occurred as the team was returning to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies in Accra. The accident led to the death of the team's equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, and left several players injured.



Kotoko received donations and well-wishes from various individuals and organizations, but Adams believes that the club's management should have done more to compensate those affected.



"They have no shame because at least they should have solved everyone's issue because it's common sense to ensure there is no legal tussle," he added.



