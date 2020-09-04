Soccer News

Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold facing 11 September deadline to confirm Africa campaigns

Asante Kotoko competed in the 2019 CAF Champions League after winning the Tier One competition

Ghana Premier League duo Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold have until Friday, 11 September 2020 to confirm their participation in the 2020/2021 CAF inter-clubs competitions.

The Ghana FA Executive Council chose the two clubs to represent the country after the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



This was because two-time African champions Asante Kotoko competed in the 2019 CAF Champions League after winning the Tier One competition organized by the Normalisation Committee.

On the other hand, AshantiGold featured in the CAF Confederation Cup last season after being declared champions of the Normalisation Committee Tier Two competition.



No Ghanaian club has won a continental title since 2014 when Hearts of Oak beat rivals Asante Kotoko lift the maiden Confederation Cup.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.