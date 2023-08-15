Asante Kotoko announce signing of Kalo Quattara, part ways with Joseph Amoako

Kalo Quattara (left) and Joseph Amoako

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Berekum Chelsea striker Kalo Quattara, on a three-year deal.

A club’s statement released on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, reads “We’re released to confirm the signing of striker, Kalo Ouattara from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal.”



Quattara becomes Kotoko's fourth signing under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum in the ongoing transfer window.



The Porcupine Warriors have already acquired the services of defender Yahaya Dawuini alongside Nanabayin Amoah from Venomous Vipers and midfielder Andrews Ntim Amoah on a three-year deal each.



Meanwhile, as part of making room for fresh legs, Asante Kokoko have reportedly parted ways with eleven players but officially communicated the departure of midfielder Joseph Amoako

The players include; Abdul Rafiu Yakubu, Maxwell Agyemang, Andrews Appau, Mohammed Alhassan, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, and Samuel Boateng.



Others are Ernest Osei Opoku, Evans Adomako, Clinton Opoku, Charles Owusu, and Dickson Afoakwa.



LSN/KPE