Asante Kotoko announce signing of Michael Kyei Dwamena from WAFA

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena from WAFA, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Dwamena sealed his move from the academy club on Sunday morning, having completed his mandatory medical examination on Saturday.



The highly-rated midfielder has penned a three-year contract for the Porcupine Warriors as he reunites with head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



The former WAFA skipper started his journey from WA Suntaa before spending three seasons at the Sogakope Arena.



He made 26 appearances across two seasons in the Ghana Premier League before the team was relegated to Division One last season.

Dwamena is noted for combining an excellent reading of the game, breaking up opponents' attacks, and also an impressive distribution of passes.



He tells Asante Kotoko media, "Playing for Asante Kotoko has always been part of my dream growing up.



"Moreover, the coach [Prosper Narteh Ogum] is someone I have worked with before, and his understanding of the game excites me a lot, and I am confident that together, we can achieve something great here."



Dwamena played under Dr. Ogum at WAFA in the 2020-21 campaign.