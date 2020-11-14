Asante Kotoko announces GH¢3 million juicy deal from Hisense

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko has officially unveiled their partnership deal with electronic giants, Hisense Ghana worth three million cedis for three years.

The Electronic Appliance Company will be paying GH¢1 million to the club every year.



Hisense had already paid GH¢500,000 to the club for the first year and the second trench of payment to be made within the first year period.

An amount of two hundred thousand cedis will be given to the club to complete the ongoing Adako Jachie project to uplift the infrastructural development of the club.



Asante Kotoko will represent the country in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League and will begin the Ghana Premier League campaign against Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.