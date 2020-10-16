Asante Kotoko announces new partnership deal

Asante Kotoko partners with Adonko Next Level Energy Drink

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko has announced a partnership deal with Adonko Next Level Energy Drink.

The Porcupine Warriors said the partnership will run for the next three seasons, starting with the upcoming 2020/21 season, which is scheduled in November.



Adonko Next Level becomes the official energy drink of Asante Kotoko SC.



According to the club, "the partnership was agreed with our cherished fans in mind, which is why we will entreat our fans to patronize the healthy and quality Next Level Energy Drink in their numbers."



This is the third deal announced by the club this month after VEO and Errea.



