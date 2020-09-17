Sports News

Asante Kotoko appoint Eric Amoako-Twum as Commercial Manager

Ghanaian power house Asante Kotoko have appointed former NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Fanteakwa South Constituency – Eric Amoako-Twum – as the Commercial Manager of the club.

Amoako-Twum who is currently a Communication Team Member of the ruling NPP government landed the top job under new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



He joins a team of young men including David Obeng-Nyarko – Special Assistant to the CEO – to form the new management team.



The outspoken politician is currently a member of the Communication Team of the NPP and usually appears of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana Show to speak in favour of the party.



He is admired by many for his experience in corporate affairs as he’s worked with several top organizations in the country and abroad.

He previously worked as the deputy CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) between 2017 and 2018 and holds a Masters in Marketing Management from Birmingham University.



His immense experience spans from working with Millicom Ghana (Tigo), Nestle Ghana, One Africa Media and UK based Telecommunication giants Orange Telecom as their brands manager.



Twum becomes the second individual to be part of the management team of Asante Kotoko David Obeng Nyarko.



Other people roumored to be joining include Thomas Sevordzi, Moses Antwi Benefo and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.

