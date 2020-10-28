Asante Kotoko appoints Issa Najau as new goalkeeper's coach

Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer, Issa Najau Laskaya

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko has appointed Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer, Issa Najau Laskaya as their new goalkeeper's coach.

Issa Najau will play a dual role as goalkeeper's coach of the Porcupine Warriors and that of the senior national team, the Black Stars.



A statement from the club to confirm his appointment read: The National Trainer for our National assets."



"W e l c o m e I S S A N A J A U as the Goalkeeper Coach. The experienced trainer will combine two roles as the GK. coach for Asante Kotoko and the GK. Trainer for the Ghana Blackstars."



The experienced goalkeeper's trainer reunites with head coach Maxwell Konadu at the club.



The duo worked for the Black Stars B at last year's WAFU Cup of Nations held in Senegal.



Najau joins the Porcupine Warriors from Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.