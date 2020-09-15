Sports News

Asante Kotoko appoints Thomas Sevordzi as finance manager

Mr. Thomas Sevordzi is now the Finance Manager for Asante Kotoko SC

Nana Yaw Amponsah's management team is taking shape at Asante Kotoko SC as the club has appointed Thomas Sevordzi as the Finance Manager.

Until his appointment, the young man was the Chief Executive Officer of Vasco Consult Limited.



The accomplished financial expert holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the KNUST Business School and is a charted certified accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).



He has a wide array of expertise in cooperate finance, accounting, business development, audit, and strategic management.

The financial expert joins Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Moses Antwi Benefo and David Obeng Nyarko in the new look Asante Kotoko management team.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.