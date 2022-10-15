Asante Kotoko beat Al Jazeera Academy 7-1 in friendly game

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Asante Kotoko demolished lower-tier team Al Jazeera Academy 7-1 in a friendly match at the Adako Jachie Park on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.
The Porcupine Warriors had already defeated teams from the Division One League Asokwa Deportivo, Kozoya SC, and Techiman Liberty last week. This was their fourth win in a row.
The Porcupine Warriors had a three-goal lead in the first half thanks to goals from Dickson Afoakwa and Stephen Amankona (2).
After the break, four more goals were scored, two by Samuel Boateng and one each by Nicholas Mensah and Richmond Lamptey.
The Porcupine Warriors are using these friendly games to stay fit because the Ghana Premier League has been suspended due to a court injunction.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- I have no regrets - Felix Annan defends decision to marry in the middle of football season
- Losing my position at Kotoko was one of the toughest times in my life - Felix Annan
- I convinced Herbert Mensah to buy Stephen Oduro - Michael Osei
- Asante Kotoko make light work of Asokwa Deportivo in friendly clash
- Asante Kotoko fans call for the dismissal of Dr Kwame Kyei
- Read all related articles