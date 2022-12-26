0
Asante Kotoko beat Bechem United 4-2 on penalties to qualify for Round 32 stage of FA Cup

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have progressed to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after surviving a scare from Bechem United in the Round 64 stage.

The Porcupine Warriors today locked horns with their fellow Ghana Premier League side to battle for a place in the next round of the domestic cup competition.

Before the two teams would play the first 10 minutes of the game, Asante Kotoko had already scored twice.

In-form Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala found the back of the Bechem United net in the 5th and 8th minutes respectively.

Despite the early lead, the reds could not secure a win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Goals from Isaiah Nyarko and Twene in the 18th and 70th minutes respectively saw Bechem United draw 2-2 with Asante Kotoko.

In the shootout, Asante Kotoko, fortunately, had the better goalkeeper in Frederick Asante.

The shot-stopper saved two kicks to inspire the Kumasi-based club to a 4-2 win.

Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko are now heading to the Round 32 stage.

