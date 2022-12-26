Asante Kotoko beat Bechem United 4-2 on penalties to qualify for Round 32 stage of FA Cup

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko have progressed to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after surviving a scare from Bechem United in the Round 64 stage.

The Porcupine Warriors today locked horns with their fellow Ghana Premier League side to battle for a place in the next round of the domestic cup competition.



Before the two teams would play the first 10 minutes of the game, Asante Kotoko had already scored twice.



In-form Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala found the back of the Bechem United net in the 5th and 8th minutes respectively.



Despite the early lead, the reds could not secure a win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Goals from Isaiah Nyarko and Twene in the 18th and 70th minutes respectively saw Bechem United draw 2-2 with Asante Kotoko.

In the shootout, Asante Kotoko, fortunately, had the better goalkeeper in Frederick Asante.



The shot-stopper saved two kicks to inspire the Kumasi-based club to a 4-2 win.



Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko are now heading to the Round 32 stage.



