Asante Kotoko beat Betenase FC in friendly encounter

Asante Kotoko SC Asante Kotoko

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Defending champions, Asante Kotoko defeated lower-tier outfit, Betenase FC 3-2 in a preparatory game at Adako Jachie Park on Thursday.

The game was to prepare the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their match day-31 clash against the relegated Kotoko Royals at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday, May 22.

Kotoko scored first through Augustine Agyapong and grabbed two more from Sarfo Taylor and skipper Richard Boadu before Jacob Manso-Opanin registered two late goals for the visitors.

Battling for the top four spot, Coach Abdul Gazale’s side occupies the sixth place with 44 points after 30 games.

LSN/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
