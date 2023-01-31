0
Asante Kotoko beating Kotoku Royals 5-1 is not news - PRO

Asante Kotoko Steven Mukwala.jpeg Stephen Mukwala was on target for Asante Kotoko

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Public Relations Officer of Kotoku Royals, Okatakyie Afrifa, says Asante Kotoko beating his outfit is not news.

The defending Ghana Premier League champions hammered the newly promoted side 5-1 on Sunday night in a week 13 fixture.

"Kotoko beating Kotoku Royals by 5-1 is not news. Kotoko deserved the win but I blame my players for making Kotoko that superior during the game," Afrifa told Nhyira FM.

Prior to the game, Afriyie had spoken big about what Kotoku Royals will do in the game, but his club was humbled at the end.

He claimed they had studied Kotoko and were going to beat them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"We [Kotoku Royals] have seen Kotoko play, we have a lot of videos of them and we've realized that, they don't have any quality," Afrifa said in an earlier interview.

"Kotoko is a beatable side and we can beat them on Sunday [at Baba Yara]."

