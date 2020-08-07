Asante Kotoko board member Kofi Abban congratulates Nana Yaw Amponsah

Click for Market Deals →
Asante Kotoko Board member, Kofi Amoah Abban has congratulated Nana Yaw Amponsah on his appointment as the club’s new Chief Executive Offer (CEO).
The owner of Division One League club Phar Rangers will today be outdoored as the CEO of Asante Kotoko.
The top position at the Kumasi-based club has been vacant for the past couple of months.
Abban, who got a late appointment onto the Kotoko board, took to Twitter to congratulate Nana Yaw Amponsah on his new appointment.
"Congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive of our dear club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Big responsibility but there’s no one better suited for this job than you."
"You have the full support of the Board. May God bless this partnership," he posted.
Congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive of our dear club Kumasi Asante Kotoko.— kofi Abban (@kofiAbban19) August 7, 2020
Big responsibility but there’s no one better suited for this job than you.
You have the full support of the Board.
May God bless this partnership. #LetsMakeKotokoGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/qcJ3P2m48l
The former FIFA intermediary has stepped down as the President of Phar Rangers.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Get closer to the Circles - Kotoko Supporters Chief tells Nana Yaw Amponsah
- Asante Kotoko to sign Ivorian goalkeeper Ira Tape Eliezer - Reports
- Ashantigold outline plans to begin preparations ahead of 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup
- I can’t wait to start a game for Hearts of Oak - Danjuma Ademola Kuti
- It's about the team, not me – Felix Annan
- Read all related articles