Asante Kotoko board member Kofi Abban congratulates Nana Yaw Amponsah

2019 GFA Presidential Candidate, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Board member, Kofi Amoah Abban has congratulated Nana Yaw Amponsah on his appointment as the club’s new Chief Executive Offer (CEO).

The owner of Division One League club Phar Rangers will today be outdoored as the CEO of Asante Kotoko.



The top position at the Kumasi-based club has been vacant for the past couple of months.



Abban, who got a late appointment onto the Kotoko board, took to Twitter to congratulate Nana Yaw Amponsah on his new appointment.



"Congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive of our dear club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Big responsibility but there’s no one better suited for this job than you."

"You have the full support of the Board. May God bless this partnership," he posted.





The former FIFA intermediary has stepped down as the President of Phar Rangers.