Asante Kotoko board to pay GH¢ 30,000 'losing bonus' to players after ES Setif defeat

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko players will receive a financial package of GH¢ 30,000 from the club's board for 'playing so well' in their 2-1 defeat to Algerian side ES Setif on Sunday in their CAF Confederation Cup final qualifying round first leg.

This is to reward them for 'showing enough fist' and displaying a positive attitude at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The board set aside that money in order to motivate the players to win the home tie.



''We had promised them GH¢ 30,000 to win but even though they couldn't win, tomorrow [Monday] we will give to them,'' Kotoko board member Kojo Boateng Genfi confirmed to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



After a 0-0 goalless first half, Kotoko maintained their performance and shot into the lead when Kwame Opoku sublimely slotted past the goalkeeper after being put through clear on goal.

But Mohamed Amine Amoura climbed off the bench to level for the Algerian side before Ahmed Kendouci scored to winner.



Kotoko were awarded a penalty but Guinean import Naby Keita missed after his kick was palmed by the ES Setif goalkeeper before the ball struck the cross bar.



''This was hard luck because the players played well. The board talked to them before the game. Even though they lost, we are going to pay them bonus because of the way they played not for losing but the way they played,'' another board member Kwasi Osei Ofori is quoted by Oyerepa FM.