Asante Kotoko board unhappy with player’s performance in draw against Hearts of Oak

Kotoko drew with Hearts of Oak on Sunday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Board of Directors have expressed their displeasure about the performance of the players in stalemate against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw in the matchday 14 outstanding fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



After just three minutes, Kotoko were handed an opportunity to take Kwame Poku clattered inside the box by Nuru Sulley and the referee Selorm Yao Bless rightly whistled for a penalty.



Opoku quickly elected himself to take it from 12 yards and the club's top scorer dragged it to the left but Richard Atta dived to the right spot and grabbed it firmly.



In the dying embers of the game, Abalora gifted Hearts of Oak a penalty has he cynically brought down Isaac Mensah but the Ghana international goalkeeper produced a brilliant save to stop Mensah's shot.



Speaking after the game, board member Alhaji Abu Lamine described his side’s performance as worse he has seen in recent times and is of the view the entire board is unhappy.

“It was a difficult match although we had begging chances which we failed to utilize”



“I believe this is the worst performance of Kotoko recently, look at how they played; this is the worse I have seen”



“Technical team has to work on the performance of the players, was very abysmal”



“The whole board we were not happy with their performance” he concluded.