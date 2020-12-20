Asante Kotoko bounce back to victory against Dreams FC

Ibrahim Imoro [2nd from left] got the goal for Kotoko

Asante Kotoko beat Dreams 1-0 to win their first match following the dismissal of coach Maxwell Konadu.

The Porcupine Warriors, under the guidance of interim coach Johnson Smith, produced an improved performance to secure the victory at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



The win means Kotoko have ended a troubled weak on a high note.



The pre-match discussion had been dominated by Kotoko's off-field issues. Following the sacking of Konadu, communications manager Moses Antwi-Benefo surprisingly resigned.



They were also reports that other members of the management team were contemplating stepping down.



Despite being fully aware of the issues, the players did not seem affected and made a great start which resulted in Ibrahim Imoro scoring in the 20th minute.

The defender unleashed an accurate shot into the back of the net from the edge of the box.



Kotoko managed to hold onto the lead to record their second win of the season which takes them to the top half of the table.



Kotoko will turn their attention to continental duties as they host Sudanese giants Al Hilal in the Caf Champions League.



Watch match highlights below



