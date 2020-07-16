Sports News

Asante Kotoko can get some compensation from the NIC - Peter Eshun

The accident occurred in 2017

The Head of Supervision, National Insurance Commission (NIC), Peter Eshun, has told Happy Sports that Asante Kotoko team involved in the car crash three years ago can get some compensation from the NIC motor compensation fund.

According to him, people involved in accidents whereby the vehicles are not insured can receive some funds if only they are able to provide the necessary documentation.



Peter Eshun made this assertion on Wamputu Sports when asked whether the Asante Kotoko team involved in that accident could get any form of compensation after it was later revealed that the bus they were travelling in had no insurance.



“Every year we take some monies from insurance companies in the country so that when somebody gets an accident they can get something from the Motor compensation fund.

“So in the case of Asante Kotoko, they should call upon the motor compensation fund to get something from it. But it comes with some conditions if not everybody who gets an accident will want to get a fund. They will have to provide some documentation including medical and police reports and others before they can access the fund”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“We must all make sure that all our cars are insured. If you go and sit in a trotro u can now check whether if it has insurance or not”, he advised.

