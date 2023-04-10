Asante Kotoko can still defend league title - Interim coach Abdul Gazale

Asante Kotoko interim manager, Abdul Gazale

Asante Kotoko interim manager, Abdul Gazale says the club can still defend their Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko failed to make it back-to-back wins after they were held to a goalless draw by city rivals King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023 in an outstanding fixture.



The defending champions are currently 4th on the League standings with 39 points, 5 points behind League leaders Aduana.



Gazale strongly believes they are very much in the hunt to hold on to their title.

"Oh yes. Why not? because we still have about nine matches to go," he told StarTimes after the game.



"With these nine matches, there are a lot of points over there and we also know that those who are on top they are also going to drop points whiles we are also coming up," he added.



Kotoko resume their Premier League campaign on April 15 2023 away to Berekum Chelsea.