Asante Kotoko cancel Dubai tour for pre-season

File photo

Asante Kotoko have been forced to cancel their pre-season tour of Dubai due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Porcupine Warriors had planned a trip to the Gulf state to finalise their preparations for the Ghana Premier League which starts next month (November).



"Looking at the Covid situation in Dubai, it's a bit scary which we don't want to endanger the health of our players. Another country management was looking at was Turkey," the club's Spokesperson, Moses Antwi Benefo, told Oyerepa FM

Maxwell Konadu and his charges have been camping in the Eastern Regional capital Koforidua ahead of the new season.



Asante Kotoko have signed eight players - Latif Anabila, Yusif Mubarik, Patrick Asmah, Evans Adomako, Razak Abalora, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Andrews Kwadwo Appau and Brazilian Fabio Gama- so far.