Asante Kotoko cancels pre-season friendly in Akosombo - Reports

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko has reportedly cancelled their pre-season friendly match in Akosombo. No reasons have so far been given for the development.

After going through coronavirus testing, the Kotoko players started their pre-season tour in style, beating Odweanoma FC 3-0 and they were preparing to face another team but it has been called off.



The coaching staff decided to make the players play against themselves as a result.



According to reports, they were grouped into two teams with Felix Annan leading one team and Emmanuel Gyamfi leading the other team.



Felix Annan's team came away with a 4-3 victory.

Team A:



Felix Annan (C)/ Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Mubarik Yussif, Wahab Adams, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Abdul Latif Anabila, Maxwell Baakoh, Godfred Asiamah, William Opoku Mensah, Osman Ibrahim/ Evans Adomako



Team B:



Razark Abalora, Samuel Frimpong, Patrick Asmah, Ismail Abdul Ganiu, Habib Mohammed, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Kayekeh, Naby Keita, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Kwame Poku