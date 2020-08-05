Sports News

Asante Kotoko celebrates ex-captain Amos Frimpong for dedicated 8-year stint

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong

Kotoko have celebrated former captain Amos Frimpong for his dedication to the Club.

The right-back spent eight years with the Porcupine Warriors before leaving.



Frimpong arrived at Kotoko in 2011 from BA Stars when he joined as a youngster to replace Yaw Frimpong who had left for TP Mazembe.



He went on to serve, helping them to three Premier League titles, two FA Cup trophy and also won the NC Special Competition with the Club.

The former Black Stars B defender joined Guinean Club AS Kaloum on a year-year deal.





