Asante Kotoko celebrates ex-captain Amos Frimpong for dedicated 8-year stint

Click for Market Deals →
Kotoko have celebrated former captain Amos Frimpong for his dedication to the Club.
The right-back spent eight years with the Porcupine Warriors before leaving.
Frimpong arrived at Kotoko in 2011 from BA Stars when he joined as a youngster to replace Yaw Frimpong who had left for TP Mazembe.
He went on to serve, helping them to three Premier League titles, two FA Cup trophy and also won the NC Special Competition with the Club.
The former Black Stars B defender joined Guinean Club AS Kaloum on a year-year deal.
The stare of a WARRIOR ??— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 5, 2020
8 years of dedicated service ?#AKSC #StaySafe #CaptainFantastic #Olomo20 pic.twitter.com/2vIHRz2bkJ
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Former Kotoko defender Tuffour reveals how some management members plotted his dismissal
- Nana Yaw Amponsah steps down as Phar Rangers president
- Kotoko settles on Nana Yaw Amponsah as new CEO
- 10 Kotoko legends get financial backing from supporters
- Kotoko need committed players to reclaim lost glory – Malik Jabir
- Read all related articles