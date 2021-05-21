Asante Kotoko coach Barreto removes Razak Abalora from matchday squad against WAFA

• Razak Abalora has been dropped from Kotoko's matchday 26 squad

• Kwame Baah returns to Asante Kotoko matchday team against WAFA



• The Porcupines are hoping to maintain their top spot with a win over WAFA



Under-fire goalkeeper, Razak Abalora has been dropped from Asante Kotoko's squad for the matchday 26 game against WAFA.



Asante Kotoko will be hoping to maintain their top spot position on the league table as they welcome WAFA to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



However, coach Mariano Barreto has named his 18-man squad for the matchday 26 game without his first-choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

The coach is yet to explain Abalora's exclusion from the matchday 26 squad but it is believed that the Black Stars goalkeeper has been dropped because of his continuous mistakes in the post for Asante Kotoko.



Below is Asante Kotoko's matchday 26 squad against WAFA:



Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah, Felix Annan.



Defenders: Yussif Mubarik, Habib Mohammed, Imoro Ibrahim, Abdul



Ganiyu Ismael, Samuel Frimpong, Christopher Nettey.

Midfielders: Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Abdul Latif Anabila, Fabio Gama, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Augustine Okrah.



Strikers: Andy Kumi, Evans Adomako, Solomon Sarfo Taylor.



