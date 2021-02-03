1
Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith names starting eleven for Inter Allies clash

Johnson Smith Asante Kotoko Kotoko coach Johnson Smith

Wed, 3 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Johnson Smith has named his starting eleven for the match against Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Capelli boys in matchday 12 of the domestic top-flight league at the Accra Sports Stadium this evening.

Ahead of the game, Smith has named his starting 11 as Naby Keita, Latif Anabila and Emmanuel Gyamfi gets the nod to start.

Right-back Christopher Nettey has been replaced by Samuel Frimpong as Wahab Adams has earned a place in the defense to put Yusif Mubarik to the bench in tonight's game.

Below is the Asante Kotoko line up

Razak Abalora

Ibrahim Imoro

Samuel Frimpong

Abdul Ganiyu Ismail

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Abdul Latif Anabila

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Fabio Gama

Naby Keita

Kwame Opoku

Subs.

Ibrahim Danlad

Kwame Baah

Andrews Appau

Godfred Asiamah

Mudasiru Salifu

Yusif Mubarik

