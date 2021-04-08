Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto seeks improvement despite Bechem United win

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto wants his side to improve despite beating Bechem United on Wednesday 4-0.

The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 4-0 win over the Hunters at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.



Goals from Abdul Ganiyu, Fabio Gama, Andy Kumi Francis, and new boy Michael Vinicius were enough for the Kumasi-based club to pick all three points at stake.



At the post-match conference, the former Black Stars trainer disclosed that he is not completely happy with his player’s performance despite the massive win.

“They made a good team today, there are many things that we have to improve and I know they are trying. Look, our best striker left and from the defense, we have to improve little to be better, in the midfield Mudasiru is not completely fit and we have some problems in the team because we have about six players out before I come and some of them are key players,” he said.



He continued that, “We win 4-0 and of course I should be happy but only today, tomorrow we start our work.”



Asante Kotoko moves to third position on the table with 31 points and is two points behind leaders Great Olympics.