Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto returns to Ghana

•Mariano Barreto will be in the dugout for Kotoko's game against Aduana Stars

•He returns to Ghana after his three-day-break



•Asante Kotoko currently occupies the second position on the league table



Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has returned to Ghana from his trip to Portugal.



Barreto left Ghana for Portugal following their 1-1 drawn game against West African Football Academy(WAFA) to renew his UEFA PRO license.



Assistant coach Pedro Manuel has been preparing the team for their game against Aduana Stars in Dormaa Ahenkro as the head coach returns.

Barreto since taking over has presided over 9 matches for the porcupine warriors with 5 wins, 3 draws, and a loss.



The club has announced the return of the Portuguese ahead of their matchday 27 game on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



