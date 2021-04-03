Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto's debut delayed due to work permit issues - report

Mariano Barreto

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's new coach Mariano Barreto will not be on the bench for Saturday's Ghana Premier League match Eleven Wonders due to paper works.

The Porcupine Warriors could not complete the work permit for the Portuguese trainer and two other assistants.



In his absence, Johnson Smith and Abdulai Gazelle will take charge of Kotoko's first match in the second round of the season.

Barreto, former Black Stars manager, was preparing to take charge of his first league match since his appointment.



The 64-year-old had supervised training all week to prepare the Porcupine Warriors for the task at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.