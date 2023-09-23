Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum names strong squad for Bibiani Gold Stars clash

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum is keen on guiding the Reds to a first win of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season this weekend.
The Porcupine Warriors kicked off their campaign last weekend in a clash against Heart of Lions.
In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side.
This weekend, Asante Kotoko will take on Bibiani Gold Stars in a Round 2 encounter of the Ghanaian top-flight league season.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, September 23, Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has named a 23-man squad.
The strong squad is made up of shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim, George Mfegue, and top striker Steven Mukwala.
Below is the Asante Kotoko squad for the Gold Stars game:
Danlad Ibrahim
Fredrick Asare
Augustine Agyapong
John Tedeku
Samuel Asamoah
Henry Ansu
Dawuni Yahaya
Nanabayin Amoah
Sheriff Mohammed
Shadrack Addo
Mohammed Yussif Nureedeen
Andrew Ntim Manu
Rocky Dwamena
Michael Dwamena
Enock Morrison
Baba Yahaya
Peter Acquah
Benard Somuah
George Mfegue
Isaac Oppong
Steve Mukwala
Julius Ofori Ziggy
Kalo Quattara
