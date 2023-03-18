0
Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo unavailable for FC Samartex clash

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko will be without head coach Seydou Zerbo ahead of Saturday's trip to Samreboi to face FC Samartex.

The Porcupine Warriors return to action against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League match day 22.

Zerbo will be unavailable for the game as he is still in his home country after the burial of his son.

The Kotoko coach lost his 10-year-old son Mamadou after heart surgery.

The club granted Seydou Zerbo a two-week off duty to supervise his son’s burial and cool off his head after returning to the touchline and is expected to return to his duties at the club next week.

In his absence, assistant coach Orlando Wellington who has been training with the side since the departure of Zerbo last week will be in charge on Saturday against Samartex.

Asante Kotoko will aim for a win over the Timber Boys to move them further up the league log.

