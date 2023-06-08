0
Asante Kotoko coaches not paid for three months - Report

Interim Head Coach Of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale Stand-in Coach Abdul Gazale

Thu, 8 Jun 2023

The technical team of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have not been paid salaries for the past three months, Asempa FM reports.

According to the report, stand-in Coach Abdul Gazale and his team have worked for the past three months without salaries.

Gazale took over as Asante Kotoko coach following the firing of Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo in March 2023.

It was the belief of Asante Kotoko chiefs that Gazale in his role as stand-in coach will lead the club to a league title but that looks impossible with just a game to end the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.

With the Premier League set to draw to a close on Sunday, June 11, Asante Kotoko are ranked fourth on the league table with 51 points.

Ahead of their game against Dreams FC over the weekend, coach Gazale has spoken of his wish to end the season with a victory.

"I am hoping that something we haven't done in the season, which is winning twice. I strongly believe that and I pray that the players will continue to listen and we go back to Baba Yara Stadium and make our supporters happy before the league ends”, he told Kessben Sports.

