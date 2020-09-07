Sports News

Asante Kotoko confirm desire to participate in CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko SC has confirmed their participation in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

A statement on the Ghana Football Association website read: "Kotoko’s confirmation was contained in a letter dated September 07, 2020, signed by CEO Yaw Amponsah and sent to the Ghana FA."



Asante Kotoko was given the nod to represent the country in the continent's flagship inter-clubs competition following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.

This was because the Porcupine Warriors played in the competition last season after winning the NC Tier One competition.



Asante Kotoko must start the registration of players for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League which will be closed on 20 October, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.