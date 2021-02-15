Asante Kotoko contingent excused from Black Stars duty

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Setif this week

The technical team of the Black Stars have decided to excuse Asante Kotoko’s contingent from the first week of training to afford them ample time to prepare for their Confederation Cup tie in Algeria.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Setif, this week for their CAF Confederation Cup 2nd leg final eliminator against Entente Setif on Sunday.



Coach Akonnor handed invitation to six Asante Kotoko players, namely, Razak Abalora, Yussif Mubarik and Ganiyu Ismail. The rest are Christopher Nettey, Ibrahim Moro and Kwame Opoku.

Aside the players, goalkeeper’s trainer Issah Najawu and Masseur, S.K Ankomah have also been excused.



The Porcupine Warriors trail the Algerian side 2-1 from the first leg and would need their players to be in top shape for the reverse fixture.