Asante Kotoko cool interest in Justice Blay

Kotoko are reportedly not interested in Blay

Asante Kotoko have cooled their interest in Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay after completing the signing of Emmanuel Keyeke from Karela United.

Blay joined the Porcupine Warriors on loan in 2019 and had an impressive season with the club but at the expiration of his loan he has returned to his parent club Medeama.



The Reds were believed to have been keen on signing Blay on permanent basis as they prepare to augment their squad for the 2020/2021 season.



The midfielder wished to continue with the Kumasi based club, but negotiations between Kotoko and Medeama fell through.

According to reports, Maxwell Konadu's side is no longer ready to have Blay in their fold and they have pulled out of the deal as they focus on other options.



Kotoko are in the transfer market to strengthen their squad ahead of their 20/21 CAF Champions League campaign as well as the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.