Asante Kotoko defender Abdul Ganiyu hails Mariano Bareto’s impact

Asante Kotoko defender, Abdul Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko defender Abdul Ganiyu has heaped praise on head coach Mariano Bareto for taking the club to a different level, saying he is more of a manager than a coach.

The Portuguese trainer joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League and has lived up to expectations.



The two-time African Champions are on top of the league table with 41 points after 23 matches.



Speaking to SportsworldGhana.com, the enterprising Black Stars defender showered praises on Bareto and touted his management skills as one of the best he has ever come across.

According to him, the former Black Stars trainer understands every player in the team and is very easy to get the best out of the team as he understands the game very well.



“Coach Mariano Bareto is a manager, not a coach. I think he understands every player’s individual capabilities, and it’s easier for players to understand what he wants and what you are to do."



He continued that, “He is one of the best managers I have worked with. I am grateful for meeting him and we are looking forward to having a very long and long time...”