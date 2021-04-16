Asante Kotoko defender Abdul Ganiyu reacts to Ghana debut

Defender, Abdul Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko defender Abdul Ganiyu Ishmael has reacted to his Black Stars debut.

The towering guardsman who has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season received his maiden Ghana call-up for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers last month.



He subsequently made his Black Stars debut against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe and excelled.

In an interview, he said, “Its every young player dreams to represent his country and I have the opportunity to do that and then I am very glad”



“I want to thank almighty Allah and the coach, management committee of the Black Stars and my colleagues, Asante Kotoko board and everybody who supported me.”