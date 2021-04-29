Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey close to sealing a move to Swedish club IFK Goteborg- Reports
Asante Kotoko SC right back Christopher Nakai Nettey is close to sealing a move to Europe to continue his career according to various media reports.
Fox FM reported that Swedish club IFK Goteborg has made an offer in the region of €100,000 - €150,000 for the services of Nettey.
Asante Kotoko management has been impressed by the offer and is ready to transfer the highly-rated defender according to reports.
Nettey has been an integral member of the Porcupine Warriors since joining the club in December 2019.
The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League where he has scored once.
Nettey made his Ghana debut in November 2020 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications doubleheader against Sudan.
