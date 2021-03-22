Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim receives late call-up for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers

Asante Kotoko defender, Ibrahim Imoro

Asante Kotoko left-back Imoro Ibrahim has received a late call up to join the Black Stars for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The left-back has been drafted to replace Portugal-based Gideon Mensah who has been ruled out of the clash due to injury.



Mensah was an unused substitute for Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday as they lost by a lone goal to the Portuguese giants in the league due to his injury.



The Red Bull Salzburg player on loan to Guimaraes sustained an injury in the game against Gil Vicente in the Portuguese top-flight on Sunday 14 March and has not featured for his side since.



Ibrahim Moro has been training with the Black Stars for the past two weeks but was dropped when the final list was released by Coach Akonnor for the upcoming qualifiers.

He makes a return to the team to replace the injured Gideon Mensah.



Ghana plays away to South Africa on March 28 in Johannesburg before taking on Sao Tome and Principe here in Accra on March 28.



The Black Stars need just a win to secure a place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.