Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu scores full marks on Black Stars debut

Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu

Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu scored full marks on his Black Stars debut in the team's 1-1 stalemate against South Africa in a penultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was a delight as he exhibited composure and calmness at the back as the African giants secured qualification to the tournament in Cameroon 20212.



The centre-back, who played full throttle, demonstrated grit, strength, sharpness and agility on several occasion to win massive admirers back home.



Ganiu dazzled as Ajax star Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring before Brighton forward Percy Tau pulled parity as the two nations shared the spoils at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Black Stars broke the deadlock two minutes from the break after Mohammed Kudus evaded Siyanda Xulu to slot in off the bottom post and into the net.



However, Bafana were all square again inside 51 minutes when Tau ran onto a through ball from Gamildien to fire in from the far side of the six-yard area.



Bafana came close to go ahead a few minutes from drawing level, but the Ghanaians managed to successfully clear the danger.