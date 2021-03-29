Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiyu grateful for Black Stars opportunity

Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiyu is delighted to have made this debut for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The towering centre-back was impressive for the Black Stars playing the full throttle in the two games.



Ghana finished the qualifiers on top of Group C with 13 points, picking four points out of a possible six.



Ganiyu was very instrumental in the two games for the Black Stars.

The Kotoko defender took to social media to thank Andre yew and Mubarak Wakaso for the support during his time with the national team.



Ganiyu has justified himself and is likely to be handed call up in the future.



