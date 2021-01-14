Asante Kotoko deny summoning Emmanuel Gyamfi over misconduct

Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Acting Communications Manager of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has refuted reports claiming Emmanuel Gyamfi has been summoned by management over misconduct.

Earlier report in the media suggested that, the assistant captain of the Porcupine Warriors could be sanctioned by the management for not conducting himself appropriately.



The attacker, who has been at the club since 2016, has been ordered to appear before management for multiple violations of the club's rules and regulations.



Significantly, the player decides to use a competitor's trolley bag for their Caf Champions League trip in Sudan and not that of Errea their kit sponsors.



Gyamfi travelled to Sudan with a Strike trolley bag. His decision subjected Kotoko to social media ridicule, something that has irked management and will be demanding answers from the long-serving player.

But the PRO in an interview with UTV denied such report and called on the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“A lot issues happened during our trip to Sudan and in co-operate organizations such things do happen. As a football club we’ve resolved that all matters will be handle internally. So we don’t want to go beyond the rules and regulations of the club”



He continued that, “As I speak, the report going around that we have invited Gyamfi is not true. Management wants to handle whatever happened on an internal basis”



“I am even surprised about this speculation because in our game against Liberty on Monday the said player was in action and I think the players deserve congratulation instead of imposing unnecessary threat on the player” he said.