Asante Kotoko depart Kumasi for Koforidua pre-season camping

File photo

The entire playing body and coaching staff of Asante Kotoko have left Kumasi for Koforidua where they’re expected to continue preparations for the upcoming season.

The group departed Kumasi in the late morning of Sunday October 11, 2020.



While at Koforidua, they will stay at the Royal Plaza Hotel, and train at the All Nations University Campus.



The trip originally was set for last week but had to be postponed due to some last minute developments.



It was reported in the local media, that the team failed to make the trip as originally scheduled due to the Kotoko team bus breaking down.

Officials of the club however denied such reports and stated they had received offers to train abroad which they were studying.



It is unknown yet whether those offers still remain as it stands but what is established is the team is set to camp in Koforidua for the next few weeks to prepare for the new season.



Maxwell Konadu’s side is expected to fight for domestic honors while also representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League.



