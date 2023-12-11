Asante Kotoko deserves the win against Hearts of Oak - Michael Osei

Coach Michael Osei

Former Bibiani Goldstars tactician Michael Osei believes Asante Kotoko deserved its win against Hearts of Oak.

In a highly competitive game, the two most glamorous clubs in the country locked horns at the Baba Yara Stadium in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko, who were playing away to Hearts of Oak prevailed in the much-anticipated encounter.



Hearts of Oak shot into the lead through Linda Mtange but Isaac Oppong pulled parity before the halftime break.

Putting up a stellar performance, Uganda forward Steven Mukwala bagged a brace in the second half to seal victory for Kotoko. Martin Karikari reduced the deficit in the final minute for the Phobians.



“It was very tactical play. Both teams displayed a very good game to football loving fans but Kotoko was on top of the game, so they deserve the win” He told Kessben FM monitored by Footballghana.com.



Asante Kotoko are currently 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with 22 points after 14 matches so far this season.