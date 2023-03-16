Asante Kotoko did not subscribe to locker room bonus for players - Henry Asante Twum

Asante Kotoko players | File photo

Henry Asante Twum spokesman for Ghana Football Association has revealed that reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko did not subscribe to the locker bonus for players.

Speaking on the much talked about 1 million dollars Betpawa money for promotion and locker room bonus for players Mr. Twum said the Porcupine Warriors wanted the money to be given to them at once.



He added that the Kumasi-based club also refused to give the Ghana FA the momo numbers of their players to Betpawa. The reds said they don't want Betpawa to deal directly with their players.

"Players of clubs have been receiving the locker room bonuses after every match day with the exception of Kotoko who didn't subscribe. They told Betpawa that the money should be put together and give it to them at once," he told Kessben Sports



"They said they won't give the Momo numbers of their players to Betpawa. The stressed that they don't want Betpawa to deal with their players directly,"